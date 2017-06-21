‘Cats’ Musical Will Close on Broadway

The Broadway revival of “Cats,” which opened last summer and is one of four Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals now running in New York, has posted its closing notice, sticking around through the end of the year before it slinks off.

“Cats,” which was a Broadway-resurrecting megasmash in its 1982 production, started out strong in its 2016 iteration but has since slowed down a bit at the box office. Last week the production pulled in just over $750,000, a solid but unspectacular number for a large-scale musical.

The limited run of another Lloyd Webber show, “Sunset Boulevard” with Glenn Close, will shutter June 25. After “Cats” exits, two more of the composer’s productions will remain on Broadway: “The Phantom of the Opera,” the global smash that’s coming up on 30 years on Broadway, and 2015 outing “School of Rock.”

A title that does well with tourists and international visitors, “Cats” will play through the summer tourist season and into the end-of-the-year holidays, which is traditionally the highest-earning time on Broadway. The original staging ran for 18 years.

After the New York staging closes Dec. 30 at the Neil Simon Theater, the musical is on tap to hit the road, launching a national tour that kicks off in Providence in January 2019.