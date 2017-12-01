Broadway Casting Director Fired for Sexual Misconduct (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Huff, a casting director who has been involved in Broadway shows including 2013 Tony champ “Kinky Boots,” has been fired from his position at prominent casting agency Telsey + Company over internal reports of sexual misconduct.

“He was let go last week,” Bernard Telsey, the founder of Telsey + Company, told Variety. “I was given reports of inappropriate behavior which I took very seriously, and once I was able to get some information, it was very clear he had to leave this office.”

Huff, who was a senior staff member at Telsey’s company, did not respond to requests for comment. During his tenure at Telsey, he had a significant role in casting Broadway titles including “Kinky Boots,” “Newsies,” “The Color Purple,” “On Your Feet!” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

Although no one has yet stepped forward to speak on the record of their allegations against Huff, there had been suggestions of misconduct in the weeks leading up to his dismissal. Telsey confirmed there was sexual misconduct, but neither he nor other sources spoken to by Variety would confirm the exact nature of the inappropriate behavior.

Huff’s ouster from Telsey + Company (“Hamilton,” “Frozen,” “Rent,” “This is Us,” “One Day at a Time”) comes during a period of intense media focus on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, in a rolling cycle of exposes that began with Harvey Weinstein and more recently has included Matt Lauer and the playwright Israel Horovitz.

News of Huff’s exit, with no explanation of the reason behind it, was announced Nov. 30.