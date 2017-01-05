Broadway marquees will dim this weekend to memorialize the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who made their Broadway debuts together in the 1973 production of the musical “Irene.”

The theater community periodically decides to dim Broadway marquee lights in honor of stage names who have recently died. Although the mother-daughter pair is best known for screen work, they both spent time on Broadway, starting with their shared stint in “Irene,” in which Reynolds starred as the titular shop assistant and Fisher appeared as a debutante in the high-society world in which Irene becomes involved.

Reynolds also appeared in “Woman of the Year,” in the lead role initially played by Lauren Bacall, and in a brief run of the musical revue “Debbie.” She’s strongly associated with musical fare on the big screen as well, having starred in films including “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher, meanwhile, had Broadway roles in plays including “Agnes of God” and “Censored Scenes From King Kong,” and played in a 2009 run of her solo show “Wishful Drinking” at Studio 54 as part of the Roundabout Theater Company’s Broadway season.

Fisher died Dec. 27 at age 60 and Reynolds died the next day at 84. The marquees of Broadway theaters will dim for one minute Jan. 6 at 7:45 pm.