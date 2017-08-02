Carrie Coon to Headline Off Broadway Play ‘Mary Jane’

Carrie Coon, the “Fargo” and “The Leftovers” star who’s currently in the race at this year’s Emmy Awards, will lead the cast of “Mary Jane,” a new play by Amy Herzog running at Off Broadway’s New York Theater Workshop in the fall.

Coon, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the 2012 revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” will play the title role in “Mary Jane,” which follows a single mother caring for her chronically ill child. Liza Colon-Zayas, Danaya Esperanza, Susan Pourfar and Brenda Wehle also appear in the production, to be directed by Anne Kauffman, who previously staged Herzog’s “Belleville” at NYTW in 2013.

Coon was last seen Off Broadway in Melissa James Gibson’s “Placebo” at Playwrights Horizons in 2015. At the Emmys, she’s up for leading actress in a limited series for her work in “Fargo.”

At NYTW, the Off Broadway company that launched Broadway hits including “Rent” and “Once,” “Mary Jane” is part of a 2017-18 season that includes new musical “Hundred Days” and a revival of Caryl Churchill’s “Light Shining in Buckinghamshire” staged by “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet” director Rachel Chavkin.

“Mary Jane” starts previews Sept. 6 ahead of a Sept. 25 opening.