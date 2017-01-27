After playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway play “All the Way,” Bryan Cranston is crossing the pond to play one of the classic characters of 1970s cinema.

Cranston will play Howard Beadle in the London National Theatre revival of the classic Sidney Lumet satire “Network.”

Ivo Van Hove will direct the revival for the theater with “Billy Elliot” writer Lee Hall adapting.

Paddy Chayefsky won an original screenplay Oscar for the film that starred Peter Finch as Beadle, an unhinged TV newscaster whose network exploits his rants for profit. The film went on to win Oscars, including ones for Finch and Faye Dunaway, and was named one of AFI’s 100 greatest films.

This will mark Cranston’s first time doing London theater. He had previously won a Tony for his role as Johnson in “All the Way.”

He is currently the exec producer and star of the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete.” He is currently filming “Untouchables” for the Weinstein Co. and just wrapped the Amazon pic “Last Flag Flying” for Richard Linklater.

He can be seen next in “Wakefield.” He is repped by UTA.