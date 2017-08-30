Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run by 10 Weeks

“Springsteen on Broadway,” Bruce Springsteen’s buzzmagnet concert engagement that opens on Broadway in October, has extended its run by a whopping 10 weeks, stretching the run to Feb. 3.

The extension, announced on Twitter, comes hours after the start of sales for the dates that were initially announced (Oct. 3-Nov. 26). Even with the preregistration required by Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service, ticket hits the secondary market soon after the start of sales, with prices climbing as high as $7500.

Ticketmaster addressed the problem earlier this morning, warning fans to be “vigilant” and resist the urge to buy from the secondary markets.

Other than the dates, there’s no new information about the extension yet available. According to Ticketmaster, more details will come later today.

#SpringsteenBroadway has been EXTENDED!

More information coming today.

There will NOT be any additional codes released for today's onsale. pic.twitter.com/xGY3rj3Yrl — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) August 30, 2017

