Bruce Springsteen on Broadway: Boss Locks in Eight-Week Run

Confirming weeks of rumors, Bruce Springsteen has officially locked in the details of a Broadway run this fall, setting an eight-week engagement for an intimate concert at the Walter Kerr Theater beginning in October, according to the New York Times.

With a massive fanbase accrued over a long and storied career, Springsteen stands poised to make his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” a juggernaut at the Broadway box office. At less than 1,000 seats, the Walter Kerr is a fraction of the size of the venues Springsteen usually plays — setting the stage for sky-high demand to drive ticket prices into the stratosphere.

To battle scalpers, the show will make use of Ticketmaster’s new Verified Fan tech, according to the Times. It’s the same service that “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will make use of in the spring.

In “Springsteen on Broadway,” Springsteen’s first run of solo dates since 2005’s “Devils & Dust” tour, the singer is expected to perform songs drawn from all eras of his career, interspersed with readings of his best-selling memoir “Born to Run.”

It also seems likely he will perform songs from an untitled, long-gestating solo album, which he discussed before his 2016-17 tour with the E Street Band around the 35th anniversary of his 1980 album “The River.” The 89-date, 13-month-long tour grossed $306.5 million globally, according to Pollstar.

“The record I was working on [before “The River” tour] was a solo record,” he told Rolling Stone. “I was probably gonna go out and perform it on my own. … It was the record I started before [2012’s] Wrecking Ball. I’ve been making it for a long time. I went back to it after [2014’s] High Hopes. I finished it at the beginning of the summer [2015].”

“When I say solo record, I’m not talking about an acoustic record,” he expanded to Billboard last July. “It is, in fact, a very expansive record, a very rich record.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the Kerr, where the show runs through Nov. 26.