Broadway Box Office: Sales Down 10% But Last Season’s Hits Hold Strong

September is never a great month at the Broadway box office. There’s a whole host of reasons for that, including the back-to-school rush and, last week, the annual United Nations General Assembly, which gobbles up hotel room availability in the city and snarls traffic with increased security demands.

With overall sales down 10%, most individual productions saw declines compared to the previous week. The exceptions were the still-hot blockbusters of last season — “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,317,150), “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,672,109), “Come From Away” ($1,310,806) — and of seasons past, like “Hamilton” ($2,932,933) and “The Lion King” ($1,859,496).

“Time and the Conways” ($264,917) added a bit more coin to the pot, ramping up from three previews to a full eight in advance of its opening next month. “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($332,574), meanwhile, closed Sept. 17, but didn’t get much of an uptick in last-minute business.

Among the shows to report the biggest declines last week were “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” ($668,216), which seems to have cooled considerably following a summer of mostly million-dollar-plus weeks. Familiar titles — perhaps overly familiar — such as like “Cats” ($570,470) and “Miss Saigon” ($567,871) also logged notable dips.

Broadway’s cumulative total slid $2.6 million to $24 million for 26 shows, with overall attendance down by more than 30,000 to 206,418, or 82% of the overall attendance.