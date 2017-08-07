Broadway Box Office: ‘Indecent,’ Brendon Urie Hit Last-Hurrah Highs

Last-minute business was the driver at the Broadway box office last week, where the biggest gains were reported at “Indecent,” the play that closed Sunday, and at “Kinky Boots,” which just wrapped up the run of Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie in the musical’s cast.

The well-received Paula Vogel play “Indecent” ($739,171) may have had trouble finding long-term traction with commercial audiences, but it still managed to grab some love on the way out, jumping almost 40% (or about $200,000) to it highest-ever weekly total. The play got a similar outpouring of support earlier this summer in what was its previously announced final week, and earned some attention too at the Tony Awards, where the show won two trophies.

Also going out with a bang was Urie, whose stint in “Kinky Boots” ($1,684,263) has returned the 2013 Tony champ’s weekly sales to heights it hasn’t hit for a couple of years now. Last week brought grosses up by another $100,000 and drew sold out crowds as the pop star made his final bow. Another show heading toward the finish line, Gloria and Emilio Estefan bio-musical “On Your Feet!” ($892,807), climbed 10% in advance of its Aug. 20 end date.

There were also a couple of new shows adding coin to the pot, with Michael Moore’s “The Terms of My Surrender” ($465,195 for seven previews) gearing up for its Aug. 10 opening and Harold Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” ($116,285 for three previews) helping to balance the slight softening that affected most other shows on the boards last week. Overall Broadway sales downticked to $31.4 million for 31 shows, with attendance holding about steady compared to the previous frame.

Expect Broadway’s Street-wide sales to continue to slide as we move into the late-summer weeks, when traffic traditionally begins to slow before the big drop that comes after Labor Day.