Broadway Box Office: Sales Off 7% in Summer Slowdown

Theater Editor @GCoxVariety
Bandstand musical review
Jeremy Daniel

Summer is winding down, and the Broadway box office is winding down with it: Sales in one of the last weeks before Labor Day slipped by 7% as city tourism slowed.

The majority of individual shows on the boards either held steady or posted declines. The few to rise significantly were benefiting from last-minute business before imminent closings, with the biggest boost logged by “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” ($974,280), which closes Sept. 3, up nearly 10%. “Bandstand” ($542,592), shuttering Sept. 17, lifted 11%, although “Groundhog Day” ($650,416), closing that same day, remained about steady.

Related

Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Broadway’s ‘Great Comet’ Will Close in Wake of Casting Controversy

Like “Groundhog Day,” other shows that held steady were — save for “Hamilton,” holding strong at $2,964,052 — largely newer additions to the slate, ranging from megabucks “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,198,977) to the strong-selling spring success “Come From Away” ($1,273,302) to plays like “The Play That Goes Wrong” ($328,979) and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($198,211). Among the week-to-week declines were everything from “Wicked” ($1,608,955) to “The Phantom of the Opera” ($915,495) to Michael Moore solo show “The Terms of My Surrender” (down 14% to $353,935).

One show opened — Harold Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” ($305,108) — and one, “Marvin’s Room” ($209,431), closed. Overall Broadway sales slid $2.1 million to $26.6 million for 29 shows, with attendance sliding about 15,000 to 232,301, or 83% of overall capacity.

With Labor Day on the way, cookouts and last-hurrah beach trips tend to beckon more than Broadway, although the shows on their way out the door will likely see a boost this week. After that, Broadway braces for the annual back-to-school slowdown that hits every year before the fall season gets up and running.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad