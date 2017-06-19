Broadway Box Office: Tony Awards Bump Up ‘Bandstand,’ Winning Plays

“Bandstand” continued its upward trajectory, “Oslo” got a shot in the arm and “Hello, Dolly!” set its latest record at the Broadway box office last week, as the immediate aftereffects of the Tony Awards began to make themselves felt.

Sometimes it’s tough to make a direct connection between a Tony showcase and a rise at the box office, but for “Bandstand” ($642,594) the causality seems pretty clear. The musical, which had struggled to attract notice in its early weeks, hits its highest tally yet off the back of a well-received performance segment (introduced by Jill Biden) during the Tony telecast. (The show also took home the choreography award for director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.)

The ceremony’s winning plays also posted nice gains in sales, with the winner of the new play award, “Oslo” ($808,195), logging its best numbers so far and “Indecent” ($377,789), the new play that earned two Tonys before announcing it would shutter June 25, jumped by more than a third. “Present Laughter” ($783,750), which won star Kevin Kline a trophy, also climbed notably, while musical “Come From Away” ($1,238,179), which performed early in the Tony telecast and won one award, got a solid boost.

All those gains were likely attributable at least in part to all that Tonys publicity. On the other hand, juggernaut revival “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,297,057) — which earned Bette Midler a major acting trophy at the Tonys — didn’t need much help in the publicity department; its rise came with the addition of an eighth performance on Tuesday evenings, when alternate Donna Murphy steps into the lead role. “Groundhog Day” ($842,777), meanwhile, fell by 10%, despite the showcase it got on the Tonys.

Other than that, it was a fairly mellow week at the box office, with the ups and downs at individual shows proving largely unremarkable. The biggest drop of the frame was at “Waitress” ($782,982), which plummeted more than 40% in its first week after singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles finished off her 10 weeks in the show.

Overall Broadway sales remained steady at $34.5 million for 35 shows, with attendance also holding even at 298,093. One show, “Six Degrees of Separation” ($316,539), shuttered without gaining much in last-minute sales; in the coming week, another play, “1984” ($301,461) will open.