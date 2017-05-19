‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Bette Midler are Fan Favorites in Broadway.com Awards

Broadway producers may have spent much of this week courting the theater industry’s Tony Awards voters at the Broadway League’s annual spring conference, but fans have signaled their own favorites in the results of the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. “Dear Evan Hansen,” the strong-selling success that is considered by many to the be frontrunner in the Tony race, took a total of eight awards, while “Hello, Dolly!” star Bette Midler, another frontrunner, scored two for herself.

But the winners list, voted on by theater fans on the Broadway.com site for news and ticket sales, deviated from the Tony race in other categories, with Brit farce “The Play That Goes Wrong” winning the award for favorite new play and “The Glass Menagerie” nabbing play revival. Neither of those titles are nominated in similar categories at the Tonys. Also not in the running at the Tonys is Mark Ruffalo, who notched the Broadway.com award for lead actor in a play. Tony contender Sally Field won lead actress in a play for “The Glass Menagerie.”

The haul for “Dear Evan Hansen” included new musical, lead actor in a musical (Ben Platt), featured actress in a musical (Laura Dreyfuss), favorite onstage pair (Platt and Dreyfuss), funny performance (Will Roland) and breakthrough performances, both male (Mike Faist) and female (Dreyfuss). Dreyfuss isn’t in the featured actress race at the Tonys; her co-star Rachel Bay Jones is.

Midler took lead actress in a musical and favorite diva performance, but “Falsettos” claimed favorite musical revival over “Hello, Dolly!” Other awards went to “Hamilton” for favorite long-running show, “Wicked” for favorite tour and Sarah Bareilles (“Waitress”) for favorite female replacement.

The awards ceremony will be held as a private cocktail reception set for May 25. The full list of winners follows.

2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Favorite New Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite New Play

The Play That Goes Wrong

Favorite Musical Revival

Falsettos

Favorite Play Revival

The Glass Menagerie

Favorite Long-Running Show

Hamilton

Favorite Tour

Wicked

Favorite Leading Actor In A Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Leading Actress In A Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Favorite Leading Actor In A Play

Mark Ruffalo, The Price

Favorite Leading Actress In A Play

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Favorite Featured Actor In A Musical

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Favorite Featured Actress In A Musical

Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Featured Actor In A Play

Danny DeVito, The Price

Favorite Featured Actress In A Play

Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other

Favorite Funny Performance

Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Diva Performance

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Favorite Onstage Pair

Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Sara Bareilles, Waitress

Favorite New Song

“Waving Through a Window” – Dear Evan Hansen