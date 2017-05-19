‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Bette Midler are Fan Favorites in Broadway.com Awards

Broadway producers may have spent much of this week courting the theater industry’s Tony Awards voters at the Broadway League’s annual spring conference, but fans have signaled their own favorites in the results of the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. “Dear Evan Hansen,” the strong-selling success that is considered by many to the be frontrunner in the Tony race, took a total of eight awards, while “Hello, Dolly!” star Bette Midler, another frontrunner, scored two for herself.
But the winners list, voted on by theater fans on the Broadway.com site for news and ticket sales, deviated from the Tony race in other categories, with Brit farce “The Play That Goes Wrong” winning the award for favorite new play and “The Glass Menagerie” nabbing play revival. Neither of those titles are nominated in similar categories at the Tonys. Also not in the running at the Tonys is Mark Ruffalo, who notched the Broadway.com award for lead actor in a play. Tony contender Sally Field won lead actress in a play for “The Glass Menagerie.”
The haul for “Dear Evan Hansen” included new musical, lead actor in a musical (Ben Platt), featured actress in a musical (Laura Dreyfuss), favorite onstage pair (Platt and Dreyfuss), funny performance (Will Roland) and breakthrough performances, both male (Mike Faist) and female (Dreyfuss). Dreyfuss isn’t in the featured actress race at the Tonys; her co-star Rachel Bay Jones is.
Midler took lead actress in a musical and favorite diva performance, but “Falsettos” claimed favorite musical revival over “Hello, Dolly!” Other awards went to “Hamilton” for favorite long-running show, “Wicked” for favorite tour and Sarah Bareilles (“Waitress”) for favorite female replacement.
The awards ceremony will be held as a private cocktail reception set for May 25. The full list of winners follows.
2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Favorite New Musical
Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite New Play
The Play That Goes Wrong
Favorite Musical Revival
Falsettos
Favorite Play Revival
The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Long-Running Show
Hamilton
Favorite Tour
Wicked
Favorite Leading Actor In A Musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Leading Actress In A Musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Favorite Leading Actor In A Play
Mark Ruffalo, The Price
Favorite Leading Actress In A Play
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Featured Actor In A Musical
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Favorite Featured Actress In A Musical
Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Featured Actor In A Play
Danny DeVito, The Price
Favorite Featured Actress In A Play
Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other
Favorite Funny Performance
Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Diva Performance
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Favorite Onstage Pair
Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Sara Bareilles, Waitress
Favorite New Song
“Waving Through a Window” – Dear Evan Hansen