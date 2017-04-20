Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will create a new English adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” to be directed by prominent German director Thomas Ostermeier in a production that will hit Broadway in the 2017-18 season.

The new staging will be based on the production from Schaubühne (the Berlin theater of which Ostermeier is a.d.), with a script by Florian Borchmeyer and Ostermeier and directed by Ostermeier. The show originally premiered in Berlin and has since played Brooklyn, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Istanbul, London, Melbourne, Oslo, Paris, Seoul and Venice. The most recent production of the play was in 2012.

The Broadway incarnation will be produced by David Binder, the producer behind the Tony-winning revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” as well as “Of Mice and Men” with James Franco. “An Enemy of the People” follows a small-town doctor who discovers that the public baths are contaminated, but is then run out of town for potentially harming an amenity that is essential to the town’s tourism business.

The most recent play by MacArthur “genius grant” winner Jacobs-Jenkins, “Everybody,” played at Off Broadwa’s Signature Theater earlier this season. His 2015 play “Gloria” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and additional credits include “Appropriate” and “An Octoroon.””Enemy of the People” will mark his Broadway debut.

Dates and a theater for “An Enemy of the People,” as well as casting and a design team, have yet to be announced.