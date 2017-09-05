Will Bernadette Peters Replace Bette Midler in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ on Broadway?

Will Bernadette Peters be Broadway’s next Dolly? It’s looking that way, after persistent rumors in the theater industry — potentially confirmed in a recent social media post, now removed, that said Peters and Victor Garber would join the megaselling, Tony-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” in January.

The question of who would replace Bette Midler in “Dolly!,” one of the top-selling shows on Broadway, has been a hot topic of speculation this summer. In the theater-industry rumor mill, a slew of names made the rounds — including Dolly Parton and Sutton Foster — but by August, Peters, last on Broadway in the 2011 production of “Follies,” began to look like the frontrunner. At the time, the comment from Scott Rudin, the show’s lead producer, was the coy, “There’s no replacement for Bette.”

But now Garber’s husband, Rainer Andreesen, has mentioned the “Dolly” casting in a comment on an Instagram post. That post has since been removed, but a screenshot remains. In it, Andreesen notes that Peters and Garber, who would replace Midler’s co-star David Hyde Pierce, will step into the show in January. (Representatives for the production had no comment.)

Like Donna Murphy, who currently plays the role of Dolly for one performance a week, Peters and Garber are fan favorites among theater lovers. Peters, who’s won two Tony Awards, has starred in a string of notable productions, including the original stagings of “Sunday in the Park With George” and “Into the Woods,” while Garber, who stars in CW series “Legends of Tomorrow,” has appeared in Broadway shows including “Deathtrap,” “Noises Off” and, most recently, “Present Laughter” in 2010.

In terms of box office impact, Midler, who’s kept sales in the stratosphere since the show began performances in the spring, will be a tough act to follow. It’s uncertain that Peters would keep weekly grosses as high, but at the very least she’d get an initial boost from theater avids anxious to see her in the role. The revival, one of the last season’s biggest buzzmagnets, also seems likely to benefit from the momentum built up for the title itself over the course of its big-money run.

For now, the addition of Peters and Garber to the cast in January has not been formally confirmed. Midler’s last performance is set for Jan. 14.