Armie Hammer to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Straight White Men’

Armie Hammer — one of the stars of “Call Me By Your Name,” the buzzy film that looks poised to make a run at the Oscars — has lined up a Broadway debut this summer in the play “Straight White Men.”

He and Tom Skerritt will lead the cast of the show, produced by Second Stage Theater. Hammer is Second Stage’s latest casting headturner following news earlier this year that Chris Evans would star in Second Stage’s production of Kenneth Longergan’s “Lobby Hero.” That play inaugurates the New York nonprofit’s takeover of Broadway’s Hayes Theater, where “Straight White Men” will play after “Lobby Hero.”

Written by Young Jean Lee, “Straight White Men” follows a family Christmas gathering at which a man and his three adult sons come face to face with issues of identity and privilege. The play won raves in a separate Off Broadway run in 2014 at the Public Theater; Anna D. Shapiro (“August: Osage County,” “Fish in the Dark”) directs the Broadway incarnation.

Hammer will play one of the three sons, with Skerritt (previously on Broadway in “A Time to Kill”) on board as the father. Hammer is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his turn in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” which took home two trophies at this year’s Gotham Awards.

Further casting remains to be set for “Straight White Men,” beginning previews at the Hayes June 29 ahead of a July 23 opening. This summer will also see the opening of another starry play on Broadway, “The Boys in the Band,” headlined by Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto.

Second Stage’s Off Broadway space currently hosts “Torch Song,” the attention-getting revival of the Harvey Fierstein play starring Michael Urie.