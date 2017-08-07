Amy Schumer to Make Broadway Debut in Steve Martin’s ‘Meteor Shower’

Amy Schumer will headline the Broadway staging of Steve Martin’s newest play, “Meteor Shower,” in a production that opens in November.

The “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Trainwreck” star will lead a cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key (“Friends From College,” “Key & Peele”), currently appearing Off Broadway in “Hamlet” with Oscar Isaac, as well as Alan Tudyk (“Star Wars: Rogue One,” “Firefly”) and Tony winner Laura Benanti (“Gypsy,” “She Loves Me”). Jerry Zaks (“A Bronx Tale”), whose revival of “Hello, Dolly!” is breaking box office records with Bette Midler in the title role, will direct.

“Meteor Shower,” which premiered last year in a co-production at San Diego’s Old Globe and New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater, follows a woman and her husband (Schumer and Tudyk) who invite over an intense couple (Key and Benanti) to watch a meteor shower in their Ojai yard in 1993 — until things take a turn for the surreal.

Martin’s previous Broadway credit as a writer was the short-lived musical he wrote with Edie Brickell, “Bright Star.” But the comedian’s two prior plays have found plenty of traction Off Broadway and in regional theaters, especially his 1993 outing “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.”

With two big comedy names aboard — Schumer and Martin — “Meteor Shower” looks like a formidable Broadway package, although it remains to be seen how many of Schumer’s fans, who know her as a stand-up and sketch comic, will make the jump to buying a Broadway ticket. Last season, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” found success by targeting the comedy crowd.

Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner and John Johnson, who all produced “Bright Star,” also produce “Meteor Shower” in a run that begins preview Nov. 1 ahead of a Nov. 29 opening at the Booth Theater, where the play “Significant Other” closed in the spring.