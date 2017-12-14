Adam Driver to Star in ‘Burn This’ on Broadway

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actor Adam Driver will return to Broadway in 2019, starring in a new production of the Lanford Wilson play “Burn This” to be directed by Michael Mayer.

Driver got his start in New York theater, appearing on and off Broadway in shows including the Roundabout’s 2011 staging of “Man and Boy,” before moving on to screen work in “Girls” and the new “Star Wars” films, in which he plays conflicted villain Kylo Ren. In “Burn This” he’ll star as Pale, the powerhouse role memorably played by John Malkovich in the original 1987 production.

Mayer (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), who won a Tony for his direction of the musical “Spring Awakening,” is also attached to the Go-Go’s musical “Head Over Heels,” aiming for Broadway in the 2018-19 season after a run in San Francisco this spring.

Another “Star Wars” actor, Oscar Isaac, hit the New York stage over the summer in “Hamlet,” and the Off Broadway production turned into a sold-out buzzmagnet.

“Burn This,” about a romance that develops after a tragic death, had previously been on tap for a separate Broadway production that would have starred Jake Gyllenhaal, but that staging was scuttled. The upcoming incarnation comes from producer David Binder, whose Broadway credits include “Hedwig” and the revival of “Of Mice and Men” that starred James Franco.

Dates, casting and further details for the production remain to be set.