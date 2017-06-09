Tonys: Access Entertainment Makes Broadway Part of the Portfolio

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
Groundhog Day musical
Joan Marcus

Access Entertainment, the banner launched last year by Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, made headturning investments in film and TV right out of the gate. But theater is part of the equation too, with Access backing stage productions that have earned some 31 Tony nominations and a Pulitzer Prize.

While Access Entertainment, led by former BBC TV chief Danny Cohen, has acquired a stake in Brett Ratner’s RatPac and founded Benchmark Television (with partners including BBC Worldwide), Blavatnik and Access have also invested in Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” (ten Tony Awards nominations), “Groundhog Day” (seven), “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (eight) and “Sweat” (three, plus that Pulitzer Prize), among other titles.

Related

Brett RatnerVanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017

Len Blavatnik’s Access Entertainment Acquires Stake in RatPac

“It’s a mixture of personal taste and backing talented people,” said Cohen of Access’ theater activities. “Theater is a hit business, which is not that different from movies and television. It means you have to invest in quite a wide range of productions in order to have the winners as well as the ones that do less well.”

Cohen added that both he and Blavatnik are theater lovers, and have made it part of the mission to support the arts. There’s also what he referred to as an R&D component in the Broadway strategy.

Some investments strengthen relationships with talent and producers with proven track records, such as Scott Rudin (“Dolly!,” “Doll’s House” and “The Glass Menagerie,” all of which Access invested in) or the Public Theater (“Sweat,” “Hamilton”). Another consideration is a show’s potential synergies with Warner Music Group, also owned by Blavatnik. (Blavatnik’s investment in “Hamilton” helped secure the cast recording for WMG’s Atlantic Records, according to Cohen.)

Access anticipates having a hand in upcoming theater seasons, too. “The commitment is there, and we want to do more,” Cohen said.

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad