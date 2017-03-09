Bill Condon, the director of the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” that arrives in theaters later this month, has signed on to direct Warner Bros. Theater Ventures’ brewing stage adaptation of “A Star is Born.”

Based on the 1954 Warner Bros. movie-musical that starred Judy Garland and James Mason, this stage version of “A Star is Born” is an entirely separate project from the upcoming screen version slated for 2018, with Bradley Cooper directing as well as co-starring opposite Lady Gaga. Warner Bros. is producing the film, while the studio’s theater division, WBTV, is developing the stage incarnation.

No timeline for the theater adaptation of “A Star is Born” has yet been set, nor have any additional details regarding the creative team or casting. Set in 1950s Hollywood, the storyline follows a young actress who is taken under the wing of a faded Hollywood star. The score of the stage production will encompass Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin tunes from the movie including “The Man That Got Away” and “Gotta Have Me Go With You.”

Condon’s film work (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” “The Fifth Estate”) includes the stage-to-screen adaptation of “Dreamgirls.” He made his Broadway debut directing the 2014 revival of the musical “Side Show.”

“Star is Born” is one of several titles currently in the works at WBTV, which is also developing stage versions of “Beetlejuice,” “Dave,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Night Shift” and “17 Again.” A re-tooled staging of the company’s musical-theater version of “Charlie in the Chocolate Factory,” which ran for 3½ years on the West End, will begin Broadway performances March 28.

Condon’s “Beauty and the Beast” hits screens March 17.