Broadway Play ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ Will Close This Month

A Doll’s House, Part 2,” the buzzy play that burst onto the scene late in the awards-season run-up to the Tony Awards, has posted a closing notice for later this month, following a box-office rollercoaster that saw the show struggle, surge and then struggle again in recent weeks.

Lucas Hnath’s play, a brainy, funny sequel to Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” told in a contemporary vernacular, didn’t have much of a profile before it began Broadway performances in April, and in its first weeks posted dire sales, sometimes of less than $100,000. But after critical raves and a canny Tony push, “A Doll’s House” turned into a contender both in the awards races and at the box office. Weekly sales climbed well above the $500,000 mark, and at the Tonys, the production was nominated for eight trophies (including best play and acting nods for all four of its original cast members) and won the lead actress award for Laurie Metcalf.

In late July, original stars Metcalf, Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad rotated out of the cast, and Julie White stepped into the lead role of Nora. In the wake of that changeover, sales have rapidly declined.

Produced by a team led by Scott Rudin (“Hello, Dolly!,” “The Book of Mormon,” the upcoming “Carousel” and “The Iceman Cometh”), “A Doll’s House, Part 2” shutters Sept. 24 at the Golden Theater.

