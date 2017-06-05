Broadway Box Office: Rising ‘Doll’s House, Part 2’ Settles in for Long Extension

The Broadway box office turnaround at “A Doll’s House, Part 2” has prompted producers to give the show a lengthy extension, with the new play, initially announced for 16 weeks, now playing through Jan. 7.

“Doll’s House,” Lucas Hnath’s short, sharp sequel to the Henrik Ibsen play, debuted to alarmingly low sales, hovering around the $100,000 mark or below for its first few weeks. But stellar reviews, a lot of love from the Tony nominations (eight noms, the most of any nonmusical) and a subsequent marketing blitz helped make “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($452,694) one of the few shows to see sales rise last week. Also helping to attract traffic: A cannily scheduled midnight performance that helped the title shake off any hints of classic-drama stodginess and played up its hipness and sense of humor.

Now sticking around through the end of the year, the show, produced by Scott Rudin and starring a Tony nominated cast led by Laurie Metcalf, becomes one of the few straight plays planning to stick around beyond a limited run that will end sometime this summer. That fact might compel some Tony voters to check the box for “Doll’s House,” which could benefit at the box office from an award, instead of top contender “Oslo” ($599, 230), the Lincoln Center Theater production that shutters July 2.

The other play contenders in the Tony race are “Sweat” ($275,958) and “Indecent” ($227,045), which, like most of the rest of the Street, saw numbers decline compared to the previous week, when the long weekend of Memorial Day helped lift business a bit. The only other shows to rise were “Hamilton” ($3,054,910), topping $3 million again, as well as “Wicked” ($1,862,923), the Sara Bareilles-fueled “Waitress” ($1,356,124) and “School of Rock” ($965,075).

With attendance off by about 12,000 compared to the previous week, overall Broadway sales dipped by $1.4 million to $32.8 million. Attendance (284,771) weighed in at 85% of the overall capacity.

The week ahead brings the final countdown to the June 11 Tony Awards, where “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,254,553) will duke it out with “Come From Away” ($1,137,712), “Hello, Dolly!” ($1,903,373) looks poised to win and the now-closed “Jitney” is predicted to claim the play revival trophy.