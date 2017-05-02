Tony Nominations: ‘Great Comet’ Surprises With 12; ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Takes 10

“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” jumped to the head of the pack of the 2017 Tony nominations, taking the lead with an even dozen noms, ahead of “Hello, Dolly!,” which nabbed ten, and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which scored nine.

“Great Comet,” the musical that brought sales magnet Josh Groban to Broadway, was expected to do well in the nominations, but many in the industry had predicted the highest tallies would to go to “Dolly!,” the mega-seller toplined by Bette Midler, or to “Dear Evan Hansen,” the buzzy hit that opened last fall. But “Great Comet” cleaned up with nods for new musical, book and score (both by Dave Malloy), lead actor Groban, lead actress Denee Benton, featured performer Lucas Steele and director Rachel Chavkin, as well as design categories.

Many industry watchers has expected the best musical category — for which “Great Comet” is a contender — would be expanded to five, given the long list of new musicals that opened this season. But the roster remained at its traditional four, with “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Groundhog Day” also in the race. With no fifth slot, several other titles that looked like they had a chance at a nom — among them “War Paint” and “Anastasia” — were left out.

The musical revival category also surprised, with nominators opting to decrease the list from four down to three. “Dolly!” leads the list, with “Falsettos” and “Miss Saigon” in the mix. On the other hand, the new play race shaped up as anticipated, with Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” in a pack that includes J.T. Rogers’ “Oslo,” Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” and Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” (The latter, the final opening of the busy season, earned acting nominations for its entire four-person cast, including Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper.)

Among acting categories, the race for leading lady is a formidable competition that sees old pros Midler, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole (both of “War Paint”) battle it out with newcomers Benton (“Great Comet”) and Eva Noblezada (“Miss Saigon”). The overall roster of nominees includes big names like Midler, Groban, Cate Blanchett (“The Present”), Danny DeVito (“The Price”), Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Nathan Lane (“The Front Page”) and Laura Linney (“The Little Foxes”).

In a year packed with 13 new musicals all vying for attention, the 2016-17 season had plenty of contenders but no clear juggernaut like “Hamilton,” which last year hit a new record high for nominations. The closest equivalent this season has been the recent revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” which earned the adoration of critics and has become the top new earner at the box office since, well, “Hamilton.”

Among new musicals, “Dear Evan Hansen,” the critically praised drama that’s connected with younger audiences and become one of the season’s big sellers, seemed a sure bet, as did “Come From Away,” the sleeper success that deals with 9/11 with an unexpectedly light and uplifting touch.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will be handed out in a June 11 ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey at Radio City Music Hall.

More to come…