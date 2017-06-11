Tony Award Nominees Support ACLU, Planned Parenthood With Ribbons

Some Tony Award nominees are wearing politics on their lapels tonight as they walk the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and other organizations reached out to many nominees in advance asking them to demonstrate support by wearing ribbons.

Mark Hamill was spotted wearing a blue ribbon for the ACLU as he pointed off into the distance à la “Star Wars.” The actor will be onstage presenting an award later tonight.

Writer Steven Levenson, nominated for the book of “Dear Evan Hansen,” also sported a royal blue ACLU ribbon as he made the rounds. When the org contacted the “Hansen” publicity team about wearing the ribbon, Levenson was happy to do his part as he has been a supporter of the ACLU “in [his] own modest way” for many years.

“I found it exciting that they would come to us,” he told Variety. “I’m happy to support them at a time when their work is needed more than ever. They’re kind of like our lawyer right now.”

Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st Annual Tony Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The broadcast will be re-aired at 8 p.m. PT on delay.