Tony Awards Fallout: ‘Indecent’ Becomes Third Play to Post Closing Notice

“Indecent” became the third Broadway play to announce its closing in the wake of the Tony Awards, with the show now set to shutter June 25.

The production — which earned good notices, won two Tony Awards and is well-liked in the theater community — becomes the third play to announce a hasty closing in the wake of the Tony Awards. Both Pulitzer-winner “Sweat” and Allison Janney headliner “Six Degrees of Separation” announced yesterday they would close after walking away empty-handed from the Tony ceremony.

But as the closing notice for “Indecent” makes clear, sometimes awards love isn’t enough to keep a struggling show going. “Indecent” won a Tony for director Rebecca Taichman and one for lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, but it evidently wasn’t enough to bolster producers’ confidence that sales would pick up. In its ten weeks on Broadway, the show has never grossed more than $300,000 in a single week.

The title, however, can carry the Tony imprimatur with it as it moves on in productions around the world, with producers announcing that future iterations are on the books at Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theater, Boston’s Huntington Theater, and in cities including Seattle, L.A., Toronto and Tel Aviv.

Paula Vogel’s play, produced by a team led by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth McCann and Cody Lassen, chronicles the events surrounding a 1906 Yiddish theater play that whipped up controversy in its 1923 Broadway premiere. The story get a jolt of contemporary resonance as it touches on issues of censorship, homophobia and anti-immigration sentiment.

With both “Indecent” and “Sweat” closing June 25, that leaves only two best-play Tony contenders, winner “Oslo” and dark-horse “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” still on the boards. Lincoln Center Theater’s nonprofit staging of “Oslo” closes July 16, but “Doll’s House, Part 2” has extended its run through the end of the year.