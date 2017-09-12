High-Profile Crowd Gathers to Celebrate U.K. Film at the Toronto Film Festival

Lizzie Franke - Ind, Lizzie Nastro
Stacey Newman

The U.K. Film Reception at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, celebrating the achievement and excitement of more than 30 UK films and coproductions, unfolded on Monday on the rooftop lounge of the Spoke Club, Toronto’s arts and entertainment private members club.

CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton made opening remarks, then joined the packed, relaxed gathering. Representatives of British Film Institute, the British Consulate-General in Toronto, the British Council, the BBC, Film 4, Pinewood Studios, media partner Variety, and U.K. film talent and industry players mingled with international guests as afternoon turned to evening.

Related

Venice Film Review: ‘Lean on Pete’

Modern-day western “Lean on Pete” (A24) was well represented with writer-director Andrew Haigh (“Weekend”), star Chloë Sevigny, and executive producer Ben Roberts.

Variety also caught up with director Clio Barnard, whose feature “Dark River” screens in the juried competition Platform, actors Sacha Parkinson and Molly Wright (starring in Daniel Kokotajlo’s Discovery pic “Apostasy”), Toronto festival artistic director Cameron Bailey, and “The Breadwinner” producer Anthony Leo.

This year’s selection of U.K. films includes Gala titles such as Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” Haifaa Al-Mansour’s “Mary Shelley,” and Andy Serkis’ Breathe,” Armando Iannucci’s “The Death of Stalin,” which opened Platform, and Sophie Fiennes’ head-turning doc “Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami.”

(Pictured: Adrian Wootton, Daniel Battsek, and Katie Kotok)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad