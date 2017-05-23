TCL Chinese Theatre Celebrates 90 Years With ‘Hollywood Lights: The Magic of Movies’

The TCL Chinese Theatre unveiled its “Hollywood Lights: The Magic of Movies” show in its forecourt on Monday night in celebration of its 90th anniversary. The four-minute show displays some of Hollywood’s most famous films, including “The Godfather,” “The Shining,” and “The Sound of Music.”

“Sid Grauman created a theater in Hollywood by Hollywood and for Hollywood. No other theater in the world is more tied to the movie industry than the Chinese Theatre,” said Escott O. Norton, executive director of the Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation.

“Without changing anything historic, they are adding a new form of entertainment to these forecourt walls,” he said of the new show.

Beginning May 22, the show will run every night at 8:30 p.m. every 30 minutes until midnight. It’s a free 3D projection mapping installation, assisted by nine projectors and the architecture of the forecourt that anyone passing through Hollywood Boulevard can see.

“Hollywood back in the day, Hollywood now and Hollywood in the future. That’s what this is all about,” said council member Mitch O’Farrell.

Jason Crockett of the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development acknowledged the theater for contributing to the cultural landscape of the city.

“The Chinese Theatre is such an asset to Los Angeles, being on the forefront of creative and being one of the things that makes Los Angeles a fun place to visit,” said Crockett.

The show will run indefinitely with some variations, including during Halloween and the winter holidays.

