Alec Baldwin brought his own boss babies to DreamWorks Animation’s blue carpet on Monday for the premiere of “The Boss Baby.” The star, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son smiled for the cameras before the AMC Loews Lincoln Square screening in New York City.

It’s been three years since Baldwin first signed on to voice the lead role in the film about a new baby’s arrival and his impact on a family. In that time Comcast acquired DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion and Jeffrey Katzenberg stepped down as the company’s CEO. Tom McGrath’s “The Boss Baby” marked Katzenberg’s final film with the company.

“I wasn’t worried because I was sure Jeffrey wouldn’t just bail out of there without making sure everything was the way it ought to be for the health of the company,” Baldwin said. “I don’t think he wanted to see all of that work of his washed away.”

The animated pic marks Baldwin’s third DreamWorks Animation film. He previously voiced characters in “Rise of the Guardians” and “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” which McGrath also directed. “After working with Alec on ‘Madagascar 2,’ I knew he had to star in his own movie,” the director said. “So I actually took a baby model from ‘Megamind’ and added ‘30 Rock’ lines, and had an animator animate it. Everyone who saw this little clip fell in love with the movie. That clip actually sold the movie. I’m not sure what we would have done if Alec hadn’t agreed to do it.”

In lieu of a swanky after-party, DreamWorks partnered with YouTube sensation The Holderness Family, replicating their living room on the blue carpet so that foursome from North Carolina could chat with the stars.

“If you go back in the history of Hollywood, premieres were all about publicity,” said DreamWorks head of theatrical marketing Jim Gallagher. “Somewhere along the line they became, ‘We are all going to get together and congratulate ourselves on this great movie we put out.’ But strictly speaking, the after-party doesn’t really do anything for us from a marketing standpoint. You either like the movie or you don’t. No amount of hors d’oeuvres is going to help.”

“The Boss Baby” opens nationwide on March 31.

(Pictured: Lisa Kudrow and Alec Baldwin at the New York premiere of “The Boss Baby”)