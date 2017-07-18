Stan Lee Media Shingle Brings Pow! to the People

Stan Lee has co-created some of the greatest superhero villains of all time — Dr. Doom, the Green Goblin, Magneto, to name a few — but his arch nemesis seems to be free time, which is why he’s spending his golden years developing as many projects as possible through his Beverly Hills-based company POW! (Purveyors of Wonder) Entertainment.

As POW! founder, CEO and chair of the board of directors, Lee and his team, including Gill Champion, POW! president and CEO, create, develop and license intellectual properties for all areas of entertainment media, including TV, film, mobile application and video games.

So far the company has launched the successful Sky 1 series “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man” in the U.K., the graphic novel series and animated film “God Woke” (based on a poem Lee wrote 25 years ago) and the Japanese animated series “The Reflection.” Plans include a Bollywood movie and Chinese-language cartoon.

“With POW! we want to do whatever we can do that the public will enjoy,” says Lee. “We’re working on a number of film projects here. We have the synopsis, we’re talking to directors. As long as there’s something that we’re working on that could be great, that’s what it’s all about.”

Lee remains hands-on in the development of new entertainment ideas, creating characters and plot idea for television shows, films and books that are then fleshed out by a writing staff.

“When it comes to coming up with ideas, and working closely on the social media that we like to maintain, he’s right there,” Champion says of Lee. “He’s great at coming to some of these pitch meetings when we have a project that we’re looking for a partner, whether it’s a production entity, a studio, or a network, or something digital.”

Lee’s strong emphasis on character and personal flaws allows his work to find audiences all over the world, Champion says, which is why POW! is targeting overseas markets.

“People from all cultures recognize themselves” in Lee’s work, Champion says. “It relates to us all.”