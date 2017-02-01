This year’s Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival will screen a wide array of films, scores of them world or U.S. premieres, and pay tribute to film luminaries, including Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert, and Casey Affleck.

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams

Cinema Vanguard Award

The “Manchester by the Sea” co-stars, both Oscar- nominated for their roles in Kenneth Lonergan’s drama about a taciturn Boston handyman with a tortured past, will receive the Cinema Vanguard honor on Feb. 5. Affleck has one earlier nomination under his belt, for “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” while Williams previously scored three Academy Award nominations — for “Brokeback Mountain,” “Blue Valentine,” and “My Week With Marilyn.”

Jeff Bridges

American Riviera Award

The Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” star is being honored for his contribution to film by the festival. A child of Hollywood — his father, Lloyd, starred in TV’s “Sea Hunt” and later the “Airplane!” movies — the younger Bridges got his first Oscar nomination for “The Last Picture Show,” and eventually won a statuette for “Crazy Heart.” He has also been nominated for “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” and “True Grit.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

Performers of the Year

The “La La Land” pair will receive their honor Feb. 3. The star-crossed lovers from Damien Chazelle’s modern musical have each been nominated once before: Gosling for “Half Nelson” and Stone for “Birdman.” Canadian-born Gosling memorably starred in “The Notebook,” “Drive,” and “The Big Short.” Stone shot to stardom in such pics as “Easy A,” “Crazy Stupid Love,” “Superbad,” “The Help,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”



Isabelle Huppert

Montecito Award

Huppert, riveting in her Oscar-nominated role in “Elle,” will be awarded for her stylish contribution to film on Feb. 8. The French star recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in Paul Verhoeven’s film. She has an acting career dating back to the early 1970s, and has worked with directors such as Michael Haneke, Jean-Luc Godard, Maurice Pialat, and Diane Kurys. Recent films include “Things to Come,” “Louder Than Bombs,” “Souvenir,” and “Valley of Love.”

Denzel Washington

Maltin Modern Master Award

Viola Davis will present the honor to her “Fences” director and co-star on Feb. 2. Washington, who also played the lead character of Troy in the recent Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play, has won two acting Oscars (for “Training Day” and “Glory”) and has been nominated for four more performances in addition to “Fences.” He got his big break on “St. Elsewhere” in 1982, and went on to topline such movies as “Cry Freedom,” “Philadelphia,” and “Flight.” Besides “Fences,” he directed “Antwone Fisher” and “The Great Debaters.”

Variety Artisans Awards

Variety will salute below-the-line artisans at a Feb. 6 ceremony. Among the Oscar-nominated honorees: James Laxton (cinematography, “Moonlight”); Joe Walker (editor, “Arrival”); Justin Hurwitz (score, “La La Land”); Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (song, “La La Land”); Kevin O’Connell (sound mixing, “Hacksaw Ridge”); and Robert Legato (VFX, “Jungle Book”). Variety’s senior VP and awards editor Tim Gray will moderate the festivities.

Virtuosos Awards

Emerging artists to be honored Feb. 4 include Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Janelle Monae from “Moonlight” — plus “Loving’s” Ruth Negga and “Lion” star Dev Patel. “Nocturnal Animals” co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon Helberg of “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences”) round out the honorees; Monae’s work in “Hidden Figures” will also be feted.