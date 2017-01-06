Just as the holiday season subsides, and everyone vows to take a healthier approach to life, the meat of awards season hits, with red carpets and soirees lined up till February.

There’s no reason to have to put anything on pause to live healthy in Hollywood. All it takes is a few simple tips and tricks to stay fit, look fabulous and feel energized.

FITNESS

High Intensity Intervals

There’s hardly time to decide which outfit to wear for each show, let alone clock hours at the gym. Unfortunately, the lack of exercise destroys energy levels. But high-intensity intervals can help. These involve maximal effort that can last anywhere from five seconds to five minutes at a time followed by a couple minutes of rest in between sets.

According to the Journal of Physiology, high-intensity interval training increases mitochondria levels in the muscles. With increased mitochondria, our muscles will create a greater energy deficit and turn to our fat cells to find fuel. This phenomenon is what causes the individual to lose body fat at such an elevated level compared to endurance training.

Perform 20-minutes of high-intensity intervals four days per week.

Plank variations are the best exercises for a flat, toned stomach because they work all the muscles in the core, including the hips and back. Strengthening the entire core is crucial — these muscles also provide support for the entire body in everyday movements, reduce back pain, and improve posture. Plus, planks burn more calories than sit-ups or crunches because they recruit muscles in the legs, arms, and rear.

Plank

Start to get into a pushup position, but bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms instead of your hands. Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Brace your core. Hold this position for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Plank with leg lift

Get into plank position on your forearms with your abs in tight. Engage your glutes to lift and hold one foot a few inches off the floor, foot flexed. Do 10 lifts on one side, and then switch legs.

Side plank with leg lift

Lie on your left side with your knees straight. Prop your body up on your left elbow and forearm, feet stacked. Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Hold this position for 30 seconds (or longer if you can), bracing your abs and breathing deeply for the duration of the exercise.

Detox: Last-ditch tips for the day of the show

Banish bloat

Avoid cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, collard greens, cauliflower, and bok choy the day of the show. While these foods are nutritional powerhouses and should be eaten as often as possible, their tendency to cause bloating makes them a poor choice when wearing a tailored look.

Fill up on flat-belly foods

Reach for hydrating foods to help flush waste and excess water from your system. Grapefruit, comprising 92% water, is an excellent choice, along with oranges and mushrooms.

Get Regular

Bloating can also be a result of constipation, and the easiest way to relieve this is by eating high-fiber foods such as beans, oatmeal, and berries. Try a fiber-rich breakfast including oatmeal with flaxseed, almonds, and berries.

Cocktail Creativity

There is nothing wrong with a little indulgence. A great way to treat yourself at happy hour while still cutting calories is by getting creative with the drink order. Keep the alcohol clear, add fresh fruit (nothing from concentrate), and throw in any herbs and spices (all great for beauty boosting inflammation). Armed with that info, most bartenders will create a perfect guilt-free cocktail.

If you are opting for wine, know that one glass of red wine delivers a healthy dose of antioxidants and resveratrol, which is the key ingredient that helps prevent oxidative damage. Opt for a dry red or white wine, which is lower in sugar and carbohydrates

Travel Season

To stay healthy and fit in the midst of an action-packed travel schedule, try some yoga.

Yoga reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, which helps minimize signs of aging, boosts “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, supports immunity, strengthens muscles, and increases energy levels.

These yoga postures will help reduce stress and improve sleep while traveling. No yoga mat needed!

Tree

How to do it: Shift your weight onto your left leg. Draw your right knee into your chest, grab your ankle, and press the bottom of your right foot onto your left thigh. If you feel wobbly keep your hand on your ankle while it’s pressed into your thigh. If you’re finding your balance really easily, press your palms together in front of your chest. Drop your shoulders down and back and pick one point to keep your eyes on the entire time. Stay in this pose for five slow, deep breaths. Repeat on the other leg.

Warrior II

How to do it: Step your left foot back and the right forward in a lunge position, aligning your shoulders above your hips. Turn your right toes to face your front and your left toes slightly in so your hips and shoulders are facing your torso, right arm in front of you, and left arm behind you, palms down. Look over your front hand. Stay here for five long, deep breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Reverse Warrior

How to do it: Begin in warrior II with your right leg in front, right knee bent. Lower your left hand to your left leg and slide it down toward your ankle. Turn your right palm toward the ceiling and arc your right arm up overhead, reaching back behind you, without moving your legs. Turn your gaze up. Hold for five deep breaths.

Lower your right arm and lift your left arm until both are shoulder height, palms facing down, returning to warrior II. Switch sides and repeat.

Warrior III

How to do it: Hug your left shin into your chest, then extend it straight back behind you so it’s parallel to the ground. Flex your left foot and point the toes down. Bring your fingertips to the ground to stabilize yourself. Reach your arms out in front of you so your body is in a straight line from your fingertips all the way down your back and out through your left heel. Keep a slight bend in your standing knee and keep your core and legs engaged the entire time. Stay here for five long breaths. Hinge at the hips to come up to standing and switch sides.

Sleep Soundly

It can be a challenge to get a good night’s sleep in a bed that is not your own. The key is setting yourself up for sleep success before actually getting into bed. A few simple yoga postures will help reduce stress and calm the nervous system. If you are not about to stretch it out before you hit the hay, melatonin and a hot bath or shower are great choices as natural sleep aids. Another fabulous and fun option is to get playful between the sheets. This releases serotonin and relaxes the entire body.

Hyper Hydration

Flying can take a toll on our skin due to the harsh environment. In addition to drinking a ton of water, a restorative mask is key for flying. This leaves the skin feeling fresh and deeply moisturized making it easy to make a fabulous entrance.

