Jeremy Renner Fractured Both Arms During Stunt Gone Wrong

UPDATED: Jeremy Renner, who has been filming “Avengers: Infinity War” and recently started shooting the New Line comedy “Tag,” said Friday that he “broke his arms” during a stunt. The actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming “Tag.” “That’s how it goes,” Renner said. “It’s part of the job.”
The actor was speaking at a Karlovy Vary Film Festival press conference on Friday for Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River,” but also discussed his role in Marvel films like “Avengers: Infinity War,” creating confusion that he sustained the injuries during “Infinity War” filming.
Smiling wryly, Renner said the injury wouldn’t affect his job. “I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing,” Renner said. “I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster.”
The actor, who has appeared in action films like “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” said: “I’m doing a job [‘Tag’] that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job. … It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”
Renner, who was Oscar-nominated for “The Town” and “The Hurt Locker,” says that he is sometimes “surprised” when he watches scenes from fantasy movies he has acted in, like Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War,” because of the visual effects that have been added in post-production.
“Visual effects has become a huge part of filmmaking nowadays, and it is also done so well,” he said. “I remember watching the first ‘Avengers.’ … It was so big and there were so many characters and so many things going on, you can’t really understand from the script what the hell you are really doing. … Just figure out your character and your own piece in this puzzle.”
“And then the effects take over. Once we’re done with principal photography, it goes into editing and the effects are added, and [the VFX] create the bad guys, the aliens, the backdrop,” he added. “So it is always a surprise when it comes to films like ‘Avengers’ and the whole Marvel universe to see [the finished movie]. It’s the only time that I really watch a movie that I’ve done because it is a complete surprise to me how it has actually turned out.”
Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously reported that Renner sustained the injuries while filming a stunt for “Avengers: Infinity War.” He was instead shooting the comedy “Tag.”
That’s amazing and Lovely
sir you will be recover soon god bless you
First saw this in margins while reading another article. Margin headline is more correct, as it reads, “Jeremy Renner says he broke both arms in stunt accident”.
The truth is he broke it due to a movie accident that occurred during “Ghost Protocol” as well as “Rogue Nation”. The “accident” was nobody forcing Tom Cruise to step away from being the lead agent & giving the job to the already-part-of-the-franchise (in actor & role) Renner.
Nice reporting. You didn’t happen to ask him what he was doing when he broke both his arms did you? Probably something stupid like tripping over his shoelaces.
Why does it matter? Are you hoping it’s not something manly so you can feel better about yourself, kiddo? Tripping over his shoelaces would finally make feel more manly & successful than him, right? Here, I’ll help…. you’re super tough & could TOTALLY beat him up in real life, slugger!!
Get well Jeremy ! You have throngs of fans who would be more than happy to help care for you.
Dude, Shaddup. Please.
As for myself, I would like to have been able to read a news story that related “He was doing ‘XYZ’ and unfortunately suffered an accident during production”.
This is, _this_ is, Variety after all. I ‘spec the relevant detail would be correct and on point, here, of all places.
It’s got *nothing* to do with feeling superior about the actor.
Besides that, it seems most news headlines/stories related to this seem to have tied the upcoming Marvel film together with his recent injury, seemingly _not_ related.
It might be thought of as too much but I don’t think it requires Journalism School to get the basic facts out, in a understandable manner…
PS- My initial comments where directed towards Nimawa’s comments…
I’ve heard he is a tough one. I guess it’s true.
Hope you heal fast Jeremy!