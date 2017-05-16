‘Crash’ Co-Writer Hired to Pen Script on History Irish Criminals in New York City

CuffLink Productions has hired Bobby Moresco, who co-wrote Paul Haggis’s 2004 Oscar winner “Crash,” to pen a script based on the history of Irish criminal dominance in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. The story revolves around the rise and fall of the “Westies Gang” and the end of a century of violence on New York’s west side.

Ed Cuffe and Tierney Boorboor, of CuffLink Productions, will serve as producers. Michael Reuten and Joseph Isgro (“Hoffa”) are executive producers and Michael Mandaville of the “Taken” franchise is line producer.

Moresco, who grew up in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, brings a unique understanding of the neighborhood’s history and the families that comprised this tight knit, and often violent, community.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time and I’m thrilled that now is that time,” says Moresco.

Adds Cuffe, “as the son of Irish immigrants, I’ve always been fascinated by the history of New York’s Irish gangs and couldn’t imagine collaborating with anyone more gifted and invested than Bobby. He brings insight and heart to this deeply personal project.”

Moresco recently returned from Italy after wrapping his latest feature “Bent,” starring Sofia Vergara, Karl Urban, and Andy Garcia. The film, which he wrote and directed for AMBI Entertainment, was shot on location. He also recently finished writing “Lamborghini,

which Michael Radford will direct in September and has been collaborating with William Friedkin on the television versions of “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “Killer Joe.”