Awards Fashion Flashback: Allison Williams Remembers Her Best-Dressed Looks

In HBO’s Golden Globe-winning “Girls,” Allison Williams lived vicariously through character Marnie Michaels’ mistakes. “She did so many insane things, and getting to live those out was pure catharsis,” says Williams, who transformed “into pure evil” for “Get Out.” “[Marnie] was always a bit more formal than I am,” she says. “When she started singing, she began dressing like what an ‘artist’ looked like, and that is definitely not the way I dress.” How has her awards style evolved? “I’ve grown slightly less precious about it with every year. It should be fun.”

2013

“I chose this look because it was simple and elegant, and we didn’t have much time,” says Williams. “That ended up being a very lucky dress, and some of my favorite photos from my ‘Girls’ journey have that dress in them,” she notes of the J. Mendel frock. “I will never forget the feeling of watching Lena [Dunham] win [lead TV comedy actress] and thinking, ‘Oh wait…we might actually win’ [best comedy series]. And then the moment when they called the name of our show, we walked up on stage and looked out at this crowd of stars that I revere and I just felt like I was out of my own body.” Her one fear? “I remember being very concerned that my boobs were going to show. I was pretty expertly taped in, but I also didn’t think I would be taking photos for as long as we did after we won!”

2014

The second year “Girls” contended at the Globes for comedy series, Williams went with an Alexander McQueen design. “I just thought the black and white stripes gave it such a cool dimension, and it was pretty comfortable and not all that high-maintenance, which is great on a long night like the Globes.” She could “sit normally” in the car without worrying it would wrinkle, but couldn’t fully raise her arms in it. “So that was limiting. It meant that I gave many under-handed, but enthusiastic, hugs that night.”

2015

Once Williams saw this Armani dress, she couldn’t resist wearing it for “Girls’” third Globes nomination year. “It was so beautiful and the red was so radiant, it felt like I could pull it off without looking like I was playing dress-up,” she says. The glass-beaded gown, however, weighed “something like 40 pounds.” “It was so heavy, and it was wide, so it was hard to maneuver around the dinner tables. … Since much of the weight was in the waistband, I had slight bruises on my hip bones afterwards.” She didn’t regret a thing: “I just remember walking around in that dress and having person after person come up to me and tell me how much they loved it. Most dresses don’t get a lot of sartorial attention from the men around me, but this dress was a compliment magnet.”