Sundance Film Review: 'The Last Word'

Here’s a new movie rule: If you’re going to sit through a Sundance “crowd-pleaser,” complete with prefab situations and cheeseball snark and life lessons, it’s always better if that movie stars Shirley MacLaine. In “The Last Word,” she plays — what else? — a cutely difficult pie-eyed pixie-curmudgeon who is always scolding everyone and telling them how to improve themselves. I can think of many films where she played a similar role that outclass this one — like “Terms of Endearment,” “In Her Shoes,” “Bernie,” or “Postcards from the Edge.” Those were real movies. “The Last Word,” written by Stuart Ross Fink and directed by Mark Pellington, is an eager assemblage of quasi-fake setups and two-stroke characters. It makes “Little Miss Sunshine” look…organic. (It’s also not nearly as well-made.) Yet MacLaine, who isn’t above falling into high-concept shtick herself, hasn’t lost the gift of spontaneity. At 82, she’s spry and fearless. The movie is glorified claptrap, but she hitches it to her acerbic zest for life and acting and walks away with it.

MacLaine plays Harriet Lauler, an affluent dame who lives by herself in a beautiful Colonial in the town of Bristol, where she once led her own advertising agency. She had talent and drive, and still does, but she suffers from what the film calls “obsessive-compulsive personality disorder,” which means that she has to do control the world around her and do every last thing her way. She has alienated everyone she’s ever known; at one point, a man calls her hateful, and the camera inches down to show us that he’s wearing a priest’s collar. But the way a movie like “The Last Word” works, this is all our cue to see that, deep down, Harriet has a hidden heart of gold.

She’s got an ex-husband (Philip Baker Hall), a daughter she hasn’t seen for 20 years, and a passel of gardeners and housekeepers who know to stay out of her way, because she’ll just end up telling them how to do their jobs. After accidentally OD-ing on sedatives and red wine (or did she kind of mean to do it?), Harriet takes the action that launches the movie into the orbit of ha-ha cute-ville: She decides that she wants to have her newspaper obituary written…right now. While she’s still healthy and hale. So she marches into the offices of the Bristol Gazette, a struggling newspaper she helped keep afloat with her advertising, and is introduced to Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried), the paper’s obituary writer. It’s a ridiculous request, and these two have absolutely nothing in common, which means that within seconds their quibbling/affectionate May-December buddy mentorship has been totally nailed down.

Harriet wants Anne to write an obit that makes her sound like God’s gift to humanity. To do that, Anne has to observe Harriet acting like a good Samaritan, has to see her communing with her family, and needs a “wild card” — that special defining quality that lends a person’s life distinction. So Harriet does the following wacky things. She looks for a poor, lost inner-city child to rehabilitate, and finds her in Brenda (AnnJewel Lee Dixon), a foul-mouthed nine-year-old angelic urchin with Rasta braids who the movie treats like her dancing mascot. She goes to visit that estranged daughter, Elizabeth (Anne Heche), who turns out to be a chip off the old control freak.

She also does her wild-card thing. It turns out that Harriet was a major music fan up through the ‘70s, and after Anne tells her about an independent radio station in town, Harriet marches into the radio studio, demands to be installed as a DJ, and within 25 seconds she has so charmed the station’s DJ-manager — they both think that the Kinks are the most underrated band of all time! — that she lands a DJ spot. And she’s terrific at it. (It’s all about the song sequencing.) I didn’t “buy“ any of this, but not buying it is sort of the point. The movie is selling a feel-good fantasy: Look, Shirley MacLaine is still hip! Mark Pellington directs “The Last Word” like a neo-‘80s daydreamer — the sort of filmmaker who probably thinks that “A Christmas Story” improved on “It’s a Wonderful Life.” To him, going slightly over-the-top is what movies are all about.

Yet once you inch past a lot of this ersatz amusement, MacLaine’s performance starts to take on deeper, richer hues. Harriet may want her obituary written ahead of time, but she is dying — eventually — and MacLaine’s witty yet saddened presence haunts the movie with the sense of a lengthy life that now includes the sum of its imperfections. Seyfried, who can be a vivid actress, has been handed a woefully underwritten part. Anne is supposed to be a gifted essayist who’s been holding back her talent through insecurity — but frankly, I saw neither the gift nor the self-doubt. Yet watching MacLaine’s Harriet embrace her life, after spending too much time rejecting it, leads “The Last Word” to a touching finish. MacLaine has something that shines through and elevates a film like this one. The movie is prefab indie whimsy, but she gives it an afterglow.