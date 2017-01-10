Film Review: 'The King's Choice'

“The King’s Choice” is a World War II drama, and as soon as you hear that — well, okay, as soon as I heard it — the reaction it inspires may be something along the lines of: Really? Again? The subject, of course, is a bottomless well, but it’s not like we get an original slant on WWII too often these days. Yet “The King’s Choice,” which is Norway’s short-listed Oscar contender for Best Foreign Language Film (it’s actually a co-production of Norway and Ireland), is nothing if not original. The film has a few traumatic and bedazzling scenes of combat, but mostly it’s about the backroom bureaucratic gamesmanship of war. And though it re-enacts a celebrated moment of national defiance, the vision it puts forth is at once ennobling and, frankly, a little eccentric.

The movie is set over the course of three days in April 1940, and everything that happens during those three days could, theoretically, be summed up in a one-sentence intertitle: “Hitler’s forces sweep through Norway, securing all major cities.” The Nazis v. Norway: Not much suspense to that outcome. And not much need for heavy artillery either. In “The King’s Choice,” the Norwegians — sovereign, peace-loving, officially neutral — don’t begin to have the military strength to stand up to their invaders. They’re such a courtly, civilized nation that they don’t just lack the firepower — they lack the ability to even understand what they’re up against. Of course, it makes sense that one might not have a full apprehension of that in 1940, when Hitler’s barbarism was just getting rolling.

In “The King’s Choice,” the Germans present themselves just like the Mob, offering “protection” for Norway (they claim that the British have mined the local waters). But what Hitler is really after is the nation’s strategic coastline, and its reserves of iron ore. Most countries, placed in Norway’s position, would be hammering out the politics of surrender, trying to save as many lives as possible. But King Haakon VII (Jesper Christensen), the monarch of Norway since 1905 (though officially only a figurehead), finds himself possessed by a moral quandary: Should he hand over his country to the Nazis on a silver platter of “peace,” allowing Norway to be ruled by an odious collaborator named — with poetic perfection — Quisling? Or should he continue to push back against the invasion, even if it’s not entirely clear what pushing back actually means?

Early on, there’s a stunning combat sequence in which a German battleship approaches, and a Norwegian general — looking like he’s still fighting World War I — orders the cannon fire to begin. The Norwegians actually sink the German ship, but what we sense — and what the Norwegians apparently don’t — is that a dozen more battleships are coming. By not giving in peacefully, the Norwegians have “stood their ground,” but really, they’ve only enflamed the Nazis’ will to conquer.

Part of the historical fascination — and the stiff-upper-lip, head-in-the-sand Scandinavian flintiness — of “The King’s Choice” is that the film spends nearly every one of its 133 minutes presuming that King Haakon had some honest sway in his country’s destiny. It’s an idea that has been woven into Norwegian mythology. They would not go softly into that good night! (The movie could have been called “Surrender Hard.”) Eric Poppe, the Norwegian music video, commercial, and documentary veteran who directed the film, has told a story designed to stoke the patriotic passion of its targeted national audience. “The King’s Choice” is intricately told, and it’s certainly got an Oscar-friendly title, yet for those outside of Norway it may prove a slightly dislocating experience: a war drama built entirely around a symbolic gesture that is meant to take on the thrust of history.

When news of the Nazi invasion arrives, the King, along with the rest of the Royal Family — his headstrong son and heir to the throne, Olav (Anders Baasmo Christiansen), and Olav’s wife and two children — escape to a retreat, where they’re scheduled to meet with the Norwegian cabinet, whose members are on the same train. There is much debate about what to do, with a few volleys of recrimination, but throughout King Haakon remains a rock of dry resolve. The Danish actor Jesper Christensen, who is one of the film’s producers, plays him with stalwart precision (we can measure his demeanor against the grainy newsreel footage of Haakon that opens the film): craggy and reserved, unsmiling beneath his sodden Victorian mustache, gentle with his grandchildren, always with the weight of Norway on his shoulders. Yet the film never tries to push very far past his politician’s façade. As presented, he has no conflicts or peccadilloes. He’s a gruff selfless nobleman, with everything archaic that implies.

The most interesting character in “The King’s Choice” is the man appointed to deal with him: Kurt Braüer, a Nazi envoy who turns out to have torn loyalties. Karl Markovics, with his haunted face (he’s like a neurotically severe Christoph Waltz), plays him as a conflicted occupier who actually wants to preserve Norwegian “neutrality.” He’s a German who doesn’t seem to fully understand his orders — even when, in a scene that jolts the audience, he is speaking on the phone to his superior in Berlin, and another voice comes on the phone: It’s Hitler, barking orders about how he wants this invasion to go (with no more fuss). It’s as if Braüer were being chewed out by his CEO, yet he’s the kind of weasel who wants to please everyone, even the people he’s capturing. Braüer is, in effect, the second protagonist of “The King’s Choice,” but it he had been the main character, the film might have been more politically suspenseful.

As it is, “The King’s Choice” plays fast and loose with some of the information it gives us. It implies that any delay in surrendering will bring on massive casualties — yet despite the King’s delays, and the whole obstinate honor of his nature, the bloodbath remains mercifully limited. An end title tells us that Haakon’s actions became a defining moment for the Norwegian spirit, yet it’s not at all clear how these three days in 1940 represented anything more than a way for a country that was being steamrolled by brutes to convince itself it had saved face. The Norwegians were never willing collaborators, but that was the very horror of their predicament: They never had a choice.