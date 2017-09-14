Toronto Film Review: Halle Berry in ‘Kings’

The L.A. riots began on April 29, 1992, and almost exactly 25 years later, roughly half a dozen documentaries and TV specials — at least one of them Oscar-worthy (John Ridley’s “Let It Fall”) — hit the mediasphere to mark that solemn anniversary, each attempting to make sense of events in its own way. Debuting at the Toronto film festival more than four months later, Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s “Kings” is like the guy who arrives late to the party, hung over and disheveled, looking like he probably slept in his car. Oh, and it just might be the most daring movie of the year — although that, in and of itself, only gets you so far, especially after the epic downer that was Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” (a movie no one expected to be fun, but we all had reason to hope might at least be good).

Ergüven’s title refers to two African-American Kings, Martin Luther and Rodney, unrelated and yet totally inseparable, twin fuses on the powder keg that sparked this incredible tragedy. Except that to the writer-director, who was born in Turkey and raised in France (and who has strong thoughts of her own about how it feels to be an outsider in one’s own country), tragedy alone doesn’t describe the riots, which aren’t so easily reducible. Judging by the film’s wildly uneven and flagrantly irreverent tone, those six days represented a moment of profound existential absurdity with a perverse comedic dimension that simply had to be acknowledged. As such, “Kings” is a complicated tangle of conflicting moods and emotions: Within the core set of characters alone, people lose kids, kill siblings, have first-time sex, get arrested, make the news and somehow still manage to finish their homework, all within the space of the riots’ first 24 hours.

As incongruous as all those experiences are, Ergüven based her screenplay on extensive research and detailed interviews with real people, compositing the incidents she uncovered into a surreal ensemble tapestry — sort of a “where were you during the L.A. riots?” pastiche, centered around Halle Berry, Daniel Craig and a handful of underage actors. That means nearly everything she depicts really happened, just probably not in quite the way she imagines it.

Devoted as Ergüven is to spotlighting a different side of the L.A. riots (whereas nearly all those aforementioned docs focus on the same handful of characters, “Kings” features anecdotes so fresh, you’d think they were fictional), something rings decidedly inauthentic in the way people interact — although a mid-movie shoplifting spree proves particularly lively, retroactively lending complexity to the cut-and-dry opening scene, a cold-blooded re-creation of Latasha Harlins’ murder by a Korean convenience store clerk.

Over the past 25 years, how many movies have featured either the Rodney King beating or the L.A. riots on television screens in the background? It’s a biopic convention — a shorthand way of reminding audiences that a story took place at a certain time in America’s history — although this is the first when the characters can switch off the TV, step out the front door and witness the craziness unfolding in real-time. Still, of all the questions audiences might take away from such a broken-kaleidoscope portrait, the one nobody should be asking is how a storyteller is supposed to make dramatic or narrative sense of anarchy.

In a somewhat confused way, “Kings” means to treat the burning and looting and violence as a backdrop to a more intimate family story, centered on a mother named Millie (Berry, in movie-star makeup and a million-dollar weave) with eight adopted kids under her roof, and a heart too big to turn away another. Millie lives next door to Obie, a boozed-up loon played by Daniel Craig, and pretty much the only white guy who’s not a cop in the entire film. If the catch phrase of the L.A. riots was King’s “Can we all get along?” then this bi-racial couple answers that in an unequivocal affirmative, however bizarre their chemistry may be (and before the PC police jump to the conclusion that race has anything to do with that remark, consider that Obie would be a bad match for anyone, firing his shotgun at passersby and hurling appliances over his balcony when the cops show up).

Ergüven wrote “Kings” to be her directorial debut, but ultimately went off and made the Turkey-set “Mustang” first, earning an Oscar nomination for her efforts. Though it’s a huge step up in terms of scope and ambition, “Kings” would actually be a more effective film if it were more like “Mustang.” As it is, they share a gift for transforming unknown child actors into well-rounded characters whose personal struggles reveal larger social issues, but in “Mustang,” she didn’t feel the need to intercut scenes from 2013’s Gezi Park protests to make her point. Here, instead of adding credibility, the archival footage feels like a cheap substitute for events and exteriors too expensive to re-create.

Somehow, the entire hectic assembly clocks in at less than 90 minutes (and that leaves room for Millie to have an extended erotic dream, and for a protracted and nearly incoherent death scene involving one of her kids). Despite a relatively mellow score by Nick Cave (piano and vibes) and Warren Ellis (playing everything else), “Kings” makes for a dizzying, Cuisinart-style collage, where everything is pitched at the same level, whether it’s a white cop waving a loaded weapon at the agitated locals or Millie over-reacting to a cockroach in her kitchen. (It should be said that Berry has given some of the best and worst performances of the past quarter-century, but this is perhaps the only one that swings to both extremes within the same movie.)

As portraits of Los Angeles go, it’s the polar opposite of P.T. Anderson’s “Magnolia,” whose climactic scene, in which frogs rain from the clear blue sky, is more believable than anything that happens here, even though “Kings” is nearly all true. That’s because “Magnolia” left room to breathe, ebbing and flowing and gradually building to a series of much-needed catharses, so that by the end, audiences felt as if they knew the characters. Here, it’s more of an unmediated jumble.

Ergüven isn’t out to rewrite history, though she’s determined to spotlight the darkly comedic aspects of what went down amid the turmoil, including priceless details — how a mom yanked a neighborhood kid away from the cops mid-arrest, or how police too overwhelmed to handle the situation left a pair of troublemakers handcuffed to a streetlight — without a clear overarching narrative. If the story begins more than a year before, with Latasha Harlins’ death, and if the riots lasted six days, why does the movie end where it does? When dealing with such an absurd situation, does anything make sense?