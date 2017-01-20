The Directors Guild of America is investigating a threat in an anonymous email targeting guild members who opt to work on TV coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The email, first reported by TMZ, called Trump “the monster we all fear” and said, “It is not an overstatement that he is about to destroy this country if we don’t do something about it.”

The email said, “There is no need of naming names when the Inaugural credits will tell us enough about the people who truly care about this country and those who don’t share the same ideals.”

In response, the DGA issued a statement Thursday afternoon: “This is a DGA-covered project, staffed with DGA-represented employees. We have been in communication with our members, and let them know we support their right to work on this project, and intend to protect them fully. We have, and will continue to, investigate the source of this anonymous email.”

TMZ said at least 66 DGA members received the email, sent between Jan. 6 and 10 and written by someone who did not disclose their name. The site said it had spoken with recipients who believed that the author is a DGA member in a position to hire other members and that a DGA executive received the email on Jan. 7.

Trump will be inaugurated on Friday at noon EST.