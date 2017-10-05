You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Playback: Dustin Hoffman on ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ and Trump’s ‘Kernels of Truth’

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dustin Hoffman Playback Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films.

Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up there with some of his very best work. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and finally washed up on North American shores last week with a New York Film Festival premiere.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

“It was an interesting character to try to get ahold of,” Hoffman says of his role in the film. “The past life of this guy, he had been a very successful sculptor. It was very early in his career. And then nothing. Well, in my profession, I’ve known a few people like that, and I certainly don’t want to mention them by name but they’re not just actors. They’re screenwriters, directors — and you always say with that person, ‘What happened?’ So that was a study about that kind of character, with no awareness of malice, but enough unresolved cynicism in him to really hurt his sons.”

Related

Hoffman came up during an exciting time for his craft. What screen acting could be was really evolving in the 1960s, in the wake of stars like Marlon Brando and James Dean, not to mention great teachers of the day. Will there be another seismic shift in the form? Hoffman notes that the lack of those great mentors is missing, and also, the demands of new media help dictate those changes.

“I studied with Strasberg. [Robert] Duvall studied with Sandy Meisner. Other people studied with the greats — Stella Adler, Bobby Lewis. I don’t think that’s been replaced, and they were giants,” Hoffman says. “Also, when there was stage, before film, your job was to be real for the last row of the balcony. You had to reach them. There was an artifice to it and yet it needed a reality. When film came along, I think it put a demand on plays that film didn’t need. If you do a close-up on film and you show the face, the actor really doesn’t have to do anything to convey different things that an audience will fill in. They always say the audience is the third writer.”

Also, with press freedoms under attack more and more with the current presidential administration, it’s tempting to ask for Hoffman’s thoughts on all of that, given his work on the 1976 film “All the President’s Men.” He has a different take than you might expect.

“As it says in that film, you need two sources before something is printed,” he says. “I don’t think that exists anymore, and there’s a reason. There’s such competition. They’re trying to get the readership, the people, and I think they’d do just about anything to do that. It isn’t news. Some of the things Trump says, there are kernels of truth in it.”

For more, including reaction to the canceling of HBO’s “Luck” and other thoughts on the modern broadcast news landscape, listen to the latest episode of “Playback” via the streaming link above.

Subscribe to “Playback” at iTunes.

Dustin Hoffman photographed exclusively for the Variety Playback Podcast
Dan Doperalski for Variety

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. Stopping by the studio this week is two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. He stars this year in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” and his performance as a self-absorbed artist patriarch ranks right up […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad