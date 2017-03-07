Scott Lew, a writer and director who directed the 2006 film “Bickford” from a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, died Feb. 25 in Valley Glen, Calif. He was 48.

His struggle with ALS was documented in the film, “Jujitsu-ing Reality,” which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards Best Documentary Short in 2013.

He joined the Writer’s Guild after selling his screenplay “Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas.” He was a writer on TV series “The Dead Zone” and wrote the feature film “Sexy Evil Genius,” released in 2012.

Lew received a master’s degree from the Peter Stark Producers Program at USC, then worked at IRS Records and developed scripts for Beacon Pictures. He wrote script for studios including USA Television, ABC, Sony Television, 20th Century Fox, and Lionsgate.

Born in Chicago on September 24, 1968, Lew grew up in Northbrook and attended the U. of Michigan, where he majored in creative writing.

He is survived by his wife, Annabel Plageman, and two sons.

A California memorial for Lew will be held on Monday, March 13 at 9:30 AM at the Stephen Wise Temple, 15500 Stephen S. Wise Dr., Los Angeles.