Veteran Russian Actor Oleg Vidov Dies at 73

Oleg Vidov Dead
Courtesy of Facebook

Russian actor Oleg Vidov, who appeared in more than 50 films including 1967’s “Hagbard and Signe” (“The Red Mantle”), has died. He was 73.

The veteran performer died on Monday in Westlake Village, Calif. from cancer-related complications, according to an official release.

Vidov’s film credits include “Battle of Neretva,” “Waterloo,” where he worked alongside Rod Steiger, Christopher Plummer and Orson Wells, and “The Red Mantle,” which played in competition at Cannes. For his work in “The Red Mantle,” Vidov traveled to Denmark, although Soviet actors were typically not permitted to work abroad at the time.

Related

Celebrities Who Died in 2017

Vidov moved to the United States in 1985, residing in Los Angeles. He returned to Russia many times after the fall of the USSR.

His Hollywood film credits include “Red Heat,” “Wild Orchid,” and “Love Affair.”

In addition to his film career, Vidov also appeared in the HBO TV movies “The Immortals” and “Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies,” and on television in “The West Wing” and “Alias.” At age 70, he was the voice of Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky in the documentary “Time Within Time.”

He is survived by his wife, Joan Borsten Vidov, his sons Viacheslav and Sergei, and his grandson. The Vidov family requests any remembrances of of the late actor be sent to his Facebook page.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad