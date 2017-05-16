Veteran Russian Actor Oleg Vidov Dies at 73

Russian actor Oleg Vidov, who appeared in more than 50 films including 1967’s “Hagbard and Signe” (“The Red Mantle”), has died. He was 73.

The veteran performer died on Monday in Westlake Village, Calif. from cancer-related complications, according to an official release.

Vidov’s film credits include “Battle of Neretva,” “Waterloo,” where he worked alongside Rod Steiger, Christopher Plummer and Orson Wells, and “The Red Mantle,” which played in competition at Cannes. For his work in “The Red Mantle,” Vidov traveled to Denmark, although Soviet actors were typically not permitted to work abroad at the time.

Vidov moved to the United States in 1985, residing in Los Angeles. He returned to Russia many times after the fall of the USSR.

His Hollywood film credits include “Red Heat,” “Wild Orchid,” and “Love Affair.”

In addition to his film career, Vidov also appeared in the HBO TV movies “The Immortals” and “Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies,” and on television in “The West Wing” and “Alias.” At age 70, he was the voice of Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky in the documentary “Time Within Time.”

He is survived by his wife, Joan Borsten Vidov, his sons Viacheslav and Sergei, and his grandson. The Vidov family requests any remembrances of of the late actor be sent to his Facebook page.