Joanna Massey to Head Communications for Conde Nast Entertainment

Condé Nast Entertainment has named veteran executive Joanna Massey to the newly created position of head of CNÉ communications.

Massey, who most recently worked at Lionsgate, will be responsible for developing and executing the division’s external and internal communications strategies, including overseeing media relations and executive communications. She will report to CNE President Dawn Ostroff.

“I worked with Joanna for many years at both UPN and The CW and she is an excellent strategist and innovative thinker whose experience in film, television and corporate communications are a perfect fit to help grow CNÉ’s presence in the community,” said Ostroff.

Five-year-old CNE produces more than 5,000 pieces of original digital content per year and has five unscripted television series in production or on-air including “Last Chance U,” “The New Yorker Presents,” and “Vanity Fair Confidential.” The company recently wrapped production on the feature film “Granite Mountain,” starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, and is in production on “The Old Man and the Gun,” starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

Massey was senior VP of corporate communications at Lionsgate. She held senior level communications positions– including senior VP posts — at the Hub Network, CBS Corp., and UPN. Massey began her career in public relations at Fleishman-Hillard and transitioned to the entertainment industry to work at the CBS Television Network and then at LMNO Productions.

Massey will be based at CNE’s New York headquarters.

