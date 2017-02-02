Retired Warner Bros. Cartoons executive Hal Geer died in Simi Valley, California, on Jan. 26. He was 100.

Geer, also a combat cameraman during World War II, spent decades working with iconic Loony Tunes characters and was responsible for Bugs Bunny’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Born in 1916 in Oronogo, Mississippi, Harold Eugene Geer spent the majority of his career among beloved cartoon characters. But before that, Geer married his wife Nancy Walker and joined the Army Air Corps just two weeks after the bombing at Pearl Harbor. He flew with the Flying Tigers over China during 86 missions and even doubled as a B-24 and B-25 gunner while also shooting news footage.

After the war, the duo moved to Hollywood where Geer served as a film editor, writer, director, and producer for Walt Disney, Warner Bros., and independent production companies on 25 feature films, more than 500 television shows, 400 commercials, and 100 short-subject films. Much of his life was spent with the Loony Tunes crowd, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, and of course, Wile E. Coyote. Thanks to Geer’s campaign, Bugs Bunny was awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just a year before Geer retired as vice president and executive producer of Warner Bros. Cartoons.

After Walker died in 1980, Geer married Carol Jones and together they traveled the world on cruise ships where Geer worked the lecture circuit. He spent the last years of his life writing and publishing his memoirs, “The Life, Times and Tales of Hal Geer.”

Geer is survived by his wife Carol, one daughter, one son, one stepdaughter, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 11, at 10:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Simi-Conejo Valley Chapter of the Military Association of America.