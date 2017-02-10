Longtime Universal distribution executive Fred Mound died Jan. 27 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 84.

Born in St. Louis, he began working in his family’s Park Theatre at a young age and was then hired as a booker by Universal Pictures in 1952.

After a year, he moved to United Artists, where he spent 25 years rising through the ranks. In 1976 he was promoted to VP/Assistant General Sales Manager for United Artists, moving to New York, and in 1978 moved to Los Angeles to work for A.F.D. Pictures.

He returned to Universal in 1981 as VP/Assistant General Sales Manager, and in 1990 was named president of Universal Distribution, a position he held until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Fanny Belle, daughters Carol and Kim and son Fred, and seven grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Foundation, the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, or The Burbank Public Library.