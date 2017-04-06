Anthony Henry “Tony” Pascal, father of producer and former Sony Picture head Amy Pascal, died Thursday.

He grew up in Boyle Heights and attended Fairfax High School, where he met his wife of 60 years, Barbara Edelberg. He studied economics at UCLA and then went to Columbia University for graduate school.

After moving back to Los Angeles, he went to work at the RAND corporation. The family moved to Virginia when he worked for the Lyndon Johnson administration and then to Monterrey, Mexico. He helped establish RAND’s public policy division and studied discrimination, poverty, and public health policy.

After his retirement, he built models of homes and of lost L.A. architecture such as the Ocean Park pier and the Brown Derby.

He is survived by his sister Rita, daughters Amy and Jenny, sons-in-law Bernie and Alex, and grandchildren, Isabel, Charlie and Anthony.