James Cameron Owes All Female Directors an Apology (Opinion)

James Cameron is a jerk. Why he felt compelled to denigrate Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster “Wonder Woman” is beyond me — and the many others who voiced indignation on social media this past week.

In an Aug. 24 interview with The Guardian, in which Cameron was lauded for putting “genuinely tough female characters at the heart of his movies,” the director was asked what he made of the phenomenal reception to Jenkins’ runaway hit. That’s when he stooped low and got nasty.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided,” said Mr. High and Mighty, describing the film’s superheroine as an “objectified icon.” He went on to say, “It’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! … It’s a step backwards.”

Jenkins fired back by saying Cameron’s “inability to understand what ‘Wonder Woman’ is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as … he is not a woman.” Jenkins argued that female protagonists should be allowed the same multidimensional attributes as male lead characters, meaning they can be “attractive and loving” like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Like all movies, “Wonder Woman” is not without its flaws (check self, Mr. Cameron). But Jenkins deserves nothing but praise for bringing to the big screen a film about an empowered female character whom young girls and women all over the world are looking to as a positive role model. Have you checked out this picture’s global appeal, Mr. Cameron? It has racked up more than $800 million in ticket sales. Does that feel threatening to you?

Also, if you haven’t noticed, Hollywood is sorely lacking in female directors. Only now are a sprinkling of women like Jenkins and Ava DuVernay getting a chance to direct mega-budgeted features. That’s inspirational to a lot of women.

I think Cameron owes all women with directing aspirations — and Patty Jenkins and the millions of “Wonder Woman” fans around the world — a huge apology.

Let’s see if he’s a big enough person to make one.