You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Endless Summer’ Filmmaker Bruce Brown Dies at 80

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5873609c)The Endless Summer II (1994)The Endless Summer II - 1994Director: Bruce BrownNew LineScene StillChasseurs se vagues
CREDIT: New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80.

Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the U.S. Navy. Brown became a documentary filmmaker and released his first film “Slippery When Wet” in 1958. He was Oscar nominated for the 1971 motorcycle racing film “On Any Sunday,” on which Steve McQueen was a producer.

The 1966 “Endless Summer” was narrated by Brown and starring surfers and board shapers Mike Hynson and Robert August.

Coming out at the height of the Beach Boys’ popularity, “The Endless Summer,” with its distinctive pink and orange pop art poster, turned surf culture into a sun-kissed dream lifestyle that swept the world.

In 1994, Brown made “The Endless Summer II,” retracing the footsteps of the original surfers and looking at how the coastline had changed from California to South Africa. His surf films were staples

“At the time, surfers were considered losers. You didn’t want to tell anyone you were a surfer,” Brown, a life-long surfer himself, said in an interview with the Orange County Register. “It showed the general public we were good guys.”

In 2009, Brown was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame and was awarded the first Surfing Heritage and Cultural Center Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. In 2015, the Smithsonian Institute held an exhibit called “Wave of Innovation: Surfing and the Endless Summer.”

“I think he helped shape our culture. He gave us all that idealized lifestyle,” Barry Haun, creative director for the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center, told the Los Angeles Daily News. “It’s always summer. You go, ‘That’s what I want. I want it to always be warm and sunny and fun.’ I think that was the main thing, he made it look really fun.”

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Endless Summer' Filmmaker Bruce Brown Dies at 80

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

  • Seth Rogen to Play Walter Cronkite

    Seth Rogen to Play Walter Cronkite in JFK Assassination Drama 'Newsflash'

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

  • Golden Globe Nominations: Good News and

    Golden Globes Nominations: At Least It Was a Good Year for Strong Female Roles

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

  • Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood on Scoring 'Phantom

    There Will Be Greenwood: The Radiohead Rocker on Scoring 'Phantom Thread'

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

  • NOR_D01_053017_9621_R2 – L-R: Tom Hanks (Ben

    Fox Picks Up Leading 27 Golden Globes Nominations as Disney Deal Looms

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

  • Paddington 2

    International Newswire: Animation - An Indie Growth Industry?

    Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, known for surfing movie “Endless Summer,” died Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif. of natural causes, his official website reported. He was 80. Brown was born in San Francisco and grew up on Long Beach, Calif. before briefly moving to Hawaii where he began making films and worked with submarines for the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad