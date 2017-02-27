Disney Animation’s “Zootopia” has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film — the studio’s fifth straight win in the category.

“Zootopia” topped an eclectic field that included Disney’s “Moana,” Studio Ghibli/Sony Pictures Classics’ dialogue-free “The Red Turtle” and a pair for stop-motion titles — Laika/Focus Features ‘ feature film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and Gebeka Films’ orphan tale “My Life as a Zucchini.”

“Zootopia” follows Disney victories for Pixar’s “Inside Out” last year,” Disney Animation’s “Big Hero 6” and Frozen and Pixar’s “Brave” in 2013.

“Zootopia” was a massive box office success, becoming one of only 28 films to top $1 billion in worldwide box office. Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, the comedy-adventure centered on the partnership between a rabbit police officer (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and a con-artist fox (voiced by Jason Bateman) to uncover a conspiracy in a mammal metropolis.

“Zootopia” had dominated during the awards season with victories at the Golden Globes, the Producers Guild of America and the Annies. “Kubo and the Two Strings” topped “Zootopia for the best animated feature trophy at the BAFTA Awards.

Pixar was shut out of nominations this year after dominating the animation category since 2004, when “Finding Nemo” won the Emeryville-based company’s first Oscar. Other winners include “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “Wall-E,” “Up,” “Toy Story 3,” “Brave” and last year’s winner “Inside Out.”

However, Pixar’s “Piper,” which played before “Finding Dory,” did receive a nomination in the short animated category this year.