Tencent Pictures, the fast-expanding film and television arm of China’s internet and social media giant Tencent, has joined forces with Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association to produce a film adaptation of the comic “Zombie Brother.”

Tencent and Free Association have tapped Matt Lieberman to pen the script, with “Kung Fury” helmer David Sandberg attached to direct.

The project is an adaptation of the top title on Tencent’s digital comics platform and has already been adapted in China as a hit animated series and stage play, with Tencent and Free Association planning to develop it for the international market.

“‘Zombie Brother’ is one of the first products of Tencent’s trans-media pipeline, utilizing animation and comics, gaming, literature and live-entertainment platforms. The material has already attracted an incredible loyal fan base in China, and we are delighted to be working alongside Free Association in bringing this beloved IP to a global audience,” said Edward Cheng, CEO, Tencent Pictures.

Tatum, Carolin, and Peter Kiernan will produce, with Michael Parets overseeing for Free Association. Cheng, Howard Chen, and Conor Zorn will produce for Tencent Pictures.

Lieberman is currently writing Warner Bros.’ animated feature film “Scoob” based on “Scooby Doo” that is in production and slated for release in 2018. Additionally for Warner Bros., he is writing “The Jetsons” movie as well as “The Flintstones.”

Sandberg is currently developing the feature film version of “Kung Fury” that Free Association is also producing.

Lieberman is represented by WME, Madhouse Entertainment, and LGNA. Sandberg is repped by WME, Voyage, and Frankfurt Kurnit. Free Association is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Hansen Jacobson.