Zoey Deutch to Co-Star With Johnny Depp in IM Global’s ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Before I Fall” star Zoey Deutch is set to co-star with Johnny Depp in the IM Global film “Richard Says Goodbye.”

Wayne Roberts is writing and directing the pic with IM Global financing. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik and IM Global president of production Greg Shapiro, with Stuart Ford and Depp executive producing.

The dramedy follows a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. Deutch will play his daughter in the pic, and production is already underway.

The film is the first under IM Global’s first look feature film deal with Depp’s Infinitum Nihil production company, which the actor signed this past June.

This is a major gig for Deutch, whose star has been on the rise since breaking out in her first starring role earlier this year in Open Road’s “Before I Fall.” She can next be seen in the J.D. Salinger biopic “Rebel in the Rye” and has a key role in James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” that bows later this year.

Deutch also recently wrapped the Netflix pic “Set It Up” opposite Glen Powell. She is repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.