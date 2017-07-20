Zoey Deutch to Co-Star With Johnny Depp in IM Global’s ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Zoey Deutch Johnny Depp
Rob Latour/Variety/Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“Before I Fall” star Zoey Deutch is set to co-star with Johnny Depp in the IM Global film “Richard Says Goodbye.”

Wayne Roberts is writing and directing the pic with IM Global financing. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik and IM Global president of production Greg Shapiro, with Stuart Ford and Depp executive producing.

Related

Johnny Depp

Judge Tosses Part of TMG’s Lawsuit Against Johnny Depp

The dramedy follows a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. Deutch will play his daughter in the pic, and production is already underway.

The film is the first under IM Global’s first look feature film deal with Depp’s Infinitum Nihil production company, which the actor signed this past June.

This is a major gig for Deutch, whose star has been on the rise since breaking out in her first starring role earlier this year in Open Road’s “Before I Fall.” She can next be seen in the J.D. Salinger biopic “Rebel in the Rye” and has a key role in James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” that bows later this year.

Deutch also recently wrapped the Netflix pic “Set It Up” opposite Glen Powell. She is repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad