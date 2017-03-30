Zoey Deutch is set to reunite with Glen Powell, joining her “Everybody Wants Some” costar in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Set It Up.”

The story follows two overworked assistants who try to get their horrible bosses out of their hair by setting them up together. Claire Scanlon is directing the film, which will start production this summer.

Katie Silverman penned the script with Justin Nappi of Treehouse Pictures, who also produces.

The film, originally titled “The Set Up,” was initially set up at MGM.

Deutch received strong reviews for her performance in the Sundance drama “Before I Fall,” which is currently in theaters. She also starred alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston in the comedy “Why Him,” and in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some” last year. Additionally, Deutch co-stars in “Rebel in the Rye,” which also premiered at Sundance and will be released by IFC in the fall.

She can be seen next in “Flower,” which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, and just wrapped production on “The Year of Spectacular Men,” which her sister, Madelyn Deutch, wrote and her mom, Lea Thompson, directed.

She is repped by CAA and Gilbertson entertainment.